Videos Raglai lithophones revived in central region The Raglai people in Khanh Son district in the western reaches of Khanh Hoa province have been proud of their age-old lithophones for thousands of years.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese gymnastics athletes striving to win Paris Olympics berths Vietnamese athletes are eyeing to enter the final round of the Cottbus FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, to be held in the German city from February 22-25, so as to win tickets to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.