Deputy Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Thu Anh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hau Giang (VNA) – A gathering to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Japan (September 21, 1973- 2023) was held in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on September 21.

Deputy Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Thu Anh thanked the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association and Japanese partners for their supports to the province over the past time.

She said that after nearly two decades since its establishment, the province has achieved significant socioeconomic development outcomes. In 2022, for the first time, the province's economic growth rate topped the Mekong Delta region and ranked fourth in the country, reaching 13.94%. In the first half year of 2023, the province’s economic growth ranked first in the country with 14.21%. The results are based on countless efforts of the entire political system, consensus of the locals and companionship of businesses and international friends, including partners from Japan.

Currently, there are 1,000 people from Hau Giang living, working and studying in Japan. From 2022 to August 2023, the province sent nearly 500 interns to Japan to work. Meanwhile, there are four Japanese enterprises investing in the locality in pharmaceutical industries, packaging production, cement, and animal feed processing, with a total capital of over 82 million USD. Over the past time, many organisations from Japan have implemented a number of programmes to support the province in the field of social security, she added.

Associate Professor, Dr. Nguyen Duy Can, Chairman of the Vietnam - Japan Friendship Association of Hau Giang province, emphasised achievements over the past five decades after the establishment of the diplomatic relations will open a new stage of development in the strategic partnership between the two countries. The celebration is a testament to the consolidation and cultivation of the relationship of solidarity, friendship, and good cooperation between the two peoples.

According to the association, in the coming time, it will promote communication works, maintain in-depth cooperation with Japanese partners, and further strengthen activities in the fields of agriculture, education and scientific research./.