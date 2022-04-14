Environment Stockholm+50 national consultations in Vietnam launched The official launch of the Stockholm+50 National Consultations in Vietnam was organised on April 13 in Hanoi by the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam, the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam.

Environment Vietnam, Laos see progress in hydrometeorological cooperation Vietnam and Laos have taken significant strides in recent years in hydrometeorological cooperation, according to General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration (VNMHA) Tran Hong Thai.

Environment National plan for natural disaster prevention and control released The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has coordinated with relevant ministries, sectors and localities to build a national plan for natural disaster prevention and control to 2025.

Society Netherlands supports Mekong Delta’s sustainable development A business forum was held in Can Tho city on April 8, offering chances for Vietnamese and Dutch firms to meet and share innovation solutions and the Netherlands’ experience in water, agriculture and logistics for sustainable development of the Mekong Delta.