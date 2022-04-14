Hawksbill turtle released to sea in Binh Dinh
A 3kg hawksbill turtle, a rare species listed in the Red Book of Vietnam, was released into the sea in the south central province of Binh Dinh on April 13.
The hawksbill turtle is released into the sea off the coast of Dua Beach in Nhon Ly commune of Binh Dinh's Quy Nhon city on April 13. (Photo: VNA)
A local fisherman found the hawksbill turtle (scientifically named Eretmochelys imbricata) in Thi Nai lagoon and voluntarily handed it over to local authorities on April 12.
In 2021, three sea turtles that became trapped in fishing nets in Binh Dinh were voluntarily handed over to relevant authorities to be released back into the sea./.