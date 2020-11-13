HBSO presents ballet night at Opera House
The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will stage contemporary and classical ballets choreographed by Vietnamese and international artists at the HCM City Opera House on November 14.
A scene from the ballet Carmen Suite performed by HBSO dancers. (Photo courtesy of HBSO)
HCM City (VNA) - The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will stage contemporary and classical ballets choreographed by Vietnamese and international artists at the HCM City Opera House on November 14.
The show will open with an extended version of contemporary ballet Falling Angels choreographed by Nguyen Phuc Hung, a graduate in choreography from the Fontys Dance Academy in the Netherlands and general director in charge of HBSO's programmes.
The dance, which reveals the challenges faced by Vietnam's LGBT community in today's society, received a warm welcome from audiences when it premiered last year.
The work will feature performances from dancers Do Hoang Khang Ninh and Sung A Lung.
Lung, who won the Gold Medal at the 2016 National Young Choreographer Talent Competition, provided the concept for the dance.
“The original Falling Angels was too short to clarify the meaning and concept of problems of being homosexual. Therefore, the extended version premiering on November 14 will make the dance more transparent,” said Nguyen Minh Tan, deputy head of the HBSO Performing Arts Department.
After the intermission will be a presentation of the classical ballet Carmen Suite, created in 1967 by Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso to music by Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin.
The ballet is based on French composer Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen, depicting the tragedy of Carmen, a fiery gypsy, who falls in love with Don José.
Carmen Suite was staged by People’s Artist Kim Quy, one of the country’s leading choreographers and vice president of the Vietnam Dance Artists’ Association, for HBSO in 2015.
The dance features Nguyen Thu Trang Trang as Carmen, Ho Phi Diep as Don José, and the HBSO dancers./.