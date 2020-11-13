Culture - Sports Second Brocade Culture Festival to open in Dak Nong The second Brocade Culture Festival will take place in Gia Nghia city and several tourist destinations in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong from November 24-29.

Culture - Sports European Film Festival 2020 to kick off next week The European Film Festival 2020 will take place in Vietnam from November 20 to December 3 to showcase Europe’s rich cinema heritage, diverse culture and contemporary creativity.

Culture - Sports Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa A festival to honour and promote the cultural identity of the Muong ethnic minority group will be held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on December 10-12.