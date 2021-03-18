HCM City accelerates completion of urban planning project
Ho Chi Minh City is eyeing to become a centrally- run special urban area, the nation’s biggest economic hub of tourism, industrial services, industry and high-tech agriculture.
Ho Chi Minh City is eyeing to become a centrally- run special urban area, the nation's biggest economic hub of tourism, industrial services, industry and high-tech agriculture.
To this end, it is working to complete a series of urban planning projects, including an overall urban planning scheme by 2040 and a planning scheme of Thu Duc city.
For the overall planning scheme with a vision to 2060, the city will cover a total of 2,123.7 sq. km, including 28.7 sq. km of Can Gio sea encroachment urban area.
The planning scheme of HCM City (Source: VNA)Its urban development is associated with orientations to adapt to climate change and sea-level rise as well as a multipolar structure.
It will have new urban areas, with key locations including Thu Duc city – a creative high-interactive urban model, Hiep Phuoc port urban area, Tay Bac urban area, Binh Quoi-Thanh Da urban area, and Can Gio sea encroachment urban area.
The Cat Lai - Hanoi Highway area facilitates the development of a new urban rea in HCM City’s District 2.(Photo: VNA)Notably, HCM City will build Thu Duc into a city of a knowledge-based economy and artificial intelligence, serving as a driving force behind the growth toward the 4th Industrial Revolution of HCM City and the region.
The planning of Thu Duc is the central task in the southern economic hub’s overall planning.
As the eastern gateway of HCM City, Thu Duc city is set to span 21,156.9 ha and be developed into a centre of innovation and connectivity to assist the growth of other urban areas in the HCM City metropolitan area, which consists of HCM City and seven key economic hubs in the South./.