HCM City adopts measures to strengthen grassroots health care. Illustrative image (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Specific measures to help strengthen and improve the capacity of health stations in wards, communes and townships in Ho Chi Minh City was approved at the 5th session of the 10th-tenure People's Council of HCM City on April 7.

These measures will be implemented since the resolution takes effect until the end of 2025.



One measure to address the shortage in human resources is to recruit retired medical workers to work at grassroots health stations under definite term labour contracts of under 12 months.



Currently, health stations in HCM City need to employ 890 elderly medical workers with medical expertise, including 280 doctors and 610 with qualifications at college or higher levels.

The city will also provide financial support to young doctors participating in a pilot programme to send new graduates from medical schools to work at communal-level health stations.



The city’s health sector believes that the new measures will help enhance grassroots health care in the coming time.



Improving the grassroots health care capacity is one of the priorities of the health sector which are outlined in its action plan from now to 2025 and the following years.



More resources are expected to be invested in developing infrastructure facilities and purchasing equipment serving medical stations.



According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, the country and HCM City in particular have clearly identified the important role of grassroots health care, along with policy shortcomings in maintaining the grassroots health system./.