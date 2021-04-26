Business Workshop discusses labour market development to boost economic restructuring Vietnam’s labour market has seen certain improvements in recent years but there remain many problems, heard a workshop in Hanoi on April 26.

Business Anti-corruption efforts helping cut informal business costs The Government’s anti-corruption efforts have proven increasingly effective, helping enterprises significantly reduce informal costs, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Business SUNSTAR: aspiration to bring quintessence of Vietnamese medicinal herbs to world After two decades of expansion and development, SunStar has become a leading science and technology enterprise in the field of manufacturing and trading herbal products, including healthcare ones, traditional and herbal medicines.