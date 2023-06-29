HCM City, Australia’s CSIRO discuss growth directions for sci-tech, innovation cooperation
Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc received Jonathan Law, executive director of Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), in the southern metropolis on June 29, to discuss orientations for promoting cooperation between the two sides.
Duc took the occasion to acknowledge the remarkable progress of the Vietnam – Australia relations across fields, including politics, defence, security, investment, trade, culture, education, science, and technology.
Recognising the role of CSIRO, he proposed that the city and organisation step up cooperation regarding open innovative startup models and the connection of their startup ecosystems; and share experiences in developing the triple helix model of innovation (Public-Private-Academia).
The official also suggested that the two sides implement strategies to commercialise research outcomes from universities, policies, and strategic models to attract the private sector’s participation in developing the innovative startup ecosystem.
Speaking highly of these suggestions, Law said the Australian national science organisation has experience and strengths in developing the triple helix model as well as in turning scientific research from universities and research institutes into commercial products for daily life. CSIRO is ready to share such experiences with HCM City, he affirmed.
CSIRO is willing to join the city’s innovation and digital transformation week (WHISE) at the end of this year and looks forward to exchanging knowledge and experiences in technology development and innovation with the southern economic hub of Vietnam, he said.
CSIRO has a close relationship with Vietnam, with the sides collaborating on projects in the fields of aquaculture, space science, and future technology. The organisation is one of the sponsors and managers of the Aus4Innovation programme, which has been implemented in Vietnam since 2018./.