Sci-Tech Workshop on experimenting, modeling carbon capture, use, storage The Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) and the Smart Geophysics Solutions JSC (SGS) on June 28 jointly in Hanoi an international scientific workshop on carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) experiment and modeling.

Sci-Tech Handbook on digital transformation for SMEs introduced A handbook on digital transformation for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food processing and distribution sector was introduced at a press conference held in Hanoi on June 28.

Sci-Tech Top 10 outstanding digital firms to be honoured The Top 10 outstanding digital technology firms in Vietnam 2023 will be officially announced at an award ceremony later this year, according to the event’s organiser at a press conference held in Hanoi on June 27.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, RoK boost cooperation in technology, innovation The State Agency for Technology Innovation (SATI) under the Ministry of Science and Technology on June 22 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation in advanced technology development with the Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology (KEIT).