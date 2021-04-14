HCM City beefs up cooperation with foreign partners
Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (second, left) shakes hands with Carel Richter, Dutch Consul General and head of the Consular Corps in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City treasures and wants to continue receiving support from international partners during its development process, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has said.
Nen made the statement on April 14 at a meeting with nearly 40 Consuls General, Honorary Consuls, and leaders of international organisations and economic-cultural offices of countries in the city.
He stressed that generations of leaders of HCM City have affirmed that all successes of the city are associated with the companionship, support and sharing of international friends.
The city’s development stance is stepping up economic development in line with environmental protection and not trading the environment for economic development, he said, adding that the city will do its best to become a city for the whole country, and with the whole country.
Sharing information about the city’s development orientations, especially smart city projects, building a National Financial Centre and developing Thu Duc city, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong emphasised that, besides internal efforts and resources, the city wants to receive support from international partners to complete the set targets.
Phong highly valued proposals on orientations for developing cooperation between international partners and HCM City in the future, expressing his belief that with the determination of the city and the enthusiastic cooperation of international partners, HCM City will develop, deserving the role of the economic driver of Vietnam, and a friendly destination of international friends.
Carel Richter, Dutch Consul General and head of the Consular Corps in HCM City, highlighted the significance of the meeting, and congratulated HCM City on important achievements in COVID-19 prevention and socio-economic development, as well as in foreign investment attraction.
He affirmed that the Consular Corps wants and is ready to continue joining hands to contribute to HCM City’s development, thus further strengthening and developing cooperation relations between foreign countries and Vietnam.
The municipal relevant departments and sectors updated participants on the city’s recent socio-ecomomic development, and its development plans and projects in the coming time.
Participants discussed issues related to COVID-19 prevention, activities to promote cooperation between HCM City and foreign localities, investment cooperation projects in basic construction, finance support for development, development of supporting industries and smart cities, and sustainable development as well./.