Politics New FM holds online conversations with Australian, Malaysian, Philippine counterparts Newly-appointed Foreign Minister (FM) Bui Thanh Son on April 14 held separate online conversations with Australian FM Marise Payne, Malaysian FM Hishammuddin Hussein and Philippine FM Teodoro Locsin Jr..

Politics NA Vice Chairmen inspect election preparations in Long An, Lao Cai A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the National Election Council (NEC) led by NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 14 inspected preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

Politics NA Vice Chairman inspects election preparations in Tien Giang Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on April 14 led a delegation to inspect preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.