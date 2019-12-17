Travel Egypt’s travel company invests 300 million USD in Vietnam Egypt’s Wanna Explore Travel Limited has been licensed to provide services of operating tours and other direct support for air transportation in Vietnam.

Travel PM urges Ca Mau to unlock potential for tourism development Ca Mau province should tap its potential for responsible, eco and community-based tourism in order to help the local sector develop sustainably, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 10.

Travel National Tourism Year 2020 to be launched in Ninh Binh The National Tourism Year 2020 will be launched in the northern province of Ninh Binh on February 20, 2020, heard a press conference in Hanoi on December 10.

Travel Travel firms offer extra tours to SEA Games 30’s football final Travel companies in Ho Chi Minh City have offered tours to take Vietnamese fans to the Philippines to watch their team competing in the football final of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30).