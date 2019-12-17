HCM City – best New Year’s Eve holiday destination for Vietnamese: Agoda
Agoda.com, one of the world’s fastest growing digital travel platforms, on December 17 revealed Ho Chi Minh City is the destination-of-choice for Vietnamese travellers to throw a great New Year’s Eve shindig.
Notre Dame Cathedral, a renowned tourist spot in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: zing.vn)
The southern hub is back as the most–booked destination to ring in the New Year after having been replaced by Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong in 2018, Agoda said.
This year, Da Lat is no longer on the list of top ten destinations in Vietnam although it ranked in the top three for the last three years.
Top destinations for Vietnamese travellers to greet the New Year are Phuc Yen (No.2), Bangkok (No.3), Hanoi (No.4), Da Nang (No.5), Singapore, (No.6), Phu Quoc island (No.7), Nha Trang (No.8), China’s Taipei (No.9), and Vung Tau (No.10).
In Asia-Pacific, Tokyo continues to be the most popular destination to ring in the New Year for global travellers, while Taipei moves up to number two spot, and knocks Bangkok into third place.
Meanwhile, Paris and Las Vegas are top destinations in Europe and North America for global travellers to celebrate New Year’s Eve./.