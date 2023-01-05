Nguyen Ho Hai (right), Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee visits a booth of "zero VND supermarket". (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – A series of activities to the benefit of the poor ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival, and “zero dong supermarket” programme with a combined funding of 46.5 billion VND (nearly 2 million USD), kick started at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on January 5.

Addressing the event, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) chapter in HCM City Tran Kim Yen said the agency has planned to coordinate with relevant sectors and political and social organisations to review and list households to subject to the benefit during the festival.





At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The funding for these programmes is sourced from the "Fund for the poor”, Fund “For the national sea and islands – For the fatherland frontline", and the relief fund of the city, she said, adding that beneficiaries will be those families with difficult circumstance, near-poor and disadvantaged households, people with disabilities, orphans, labourers, and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Besides, visits to military units on duty and to charity and social humanitarian establishments will be also organised, Yen noted.



She thanked organisations, businesses and individuals for their support for the city’s social security activities in recent times./.



