Culture - Sports Tourism Gift Festival 2022 opens in Hanoi The Tourism Gift Festival 2022 is taking place in the pedestrian zone surrounding Hoan Kiem Lake this weekend, featuring products from craft villages in the capital city of Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Efforts intensified as SEA Games 31 approaches Vietnamese national squads are working hard with a high determination for the best achievements at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which will begin in about two weeks.