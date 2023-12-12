Business Vietnam-Africa workshop supports food system transformation A Vietnam-Africa policy dialogue workshop on South-South cooperation to support food system transformation took place in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on December 12, as part of the ongoing Vietnam-Hau Giang International Rice Festival 2023.

Politics Can Tho hopes for growing multifaceted agricultural ties with Australia Secretary of the Can Tho Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu and other leaders of the Mekong Delta city had a meeting with a delegation of the Australian Embassy in Vietnam led by Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski on December 12.

Business Vietnam, Cambodia promote cooperation in industry and trade Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on December 12 held a working session in Hanoi with Cambodian Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul and Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Hem Vandy, on the occasion of an official visit to Vietnam by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Business Japanese-funded project helps enhance capacity of Vietnamese SMEs A conference took place in Hanoi on December 12 to review a technical cooperation project supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in production development, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).