Politics Image of Vietnam’s “blue berets” promoted to world Vietnam’s Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 has left good impressions on international friends in general and Abyei residents in particular during their one-year mission at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Politics Hanoi eyes stronger cooperation with Gyeonggi of RoK Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung has suggested the Vietnamese capital city and Gyeonggi province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the time ahead.

Politics Vietnam, Laos enhance cooperation in supporting expatriates Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang, who is also head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs, had a meeting with Lao Foreign Minister Tinh Souksan in Vientiane on September 7 to discuss the two countries’ cooperation, including in supporting overseas Vietnamese and Lao people.

Politics Thailand hopes to boost parliamentary ties with Vietnam: Official President of the Senate of Thailand Pornpetch Wichitcholchai hailed the effective and practical cooperation between the Vietnamese and Thai parliaments, while hosting Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh in Bangkok on September 7.