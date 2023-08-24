HCM City cooperates with Cuba in various fields
A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council Nguyen Thi Le visited the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) and several establishments in Havana on August 22 (local time).
Hero of the Republic of Cuba and ICAP President Fernando Gonzalez Llort thanked the people of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular for supporting Cuba in all fields, especially in difficult times.
He expressed his hope that Vietnamese businesses, including those from the country’s largest economic hub, will cooperate with Cuba in holding promotion activities as well as visits to enterprises, and production and business facilities of both sides.
Le acknowledged the ICAP’s positive and valuable contributions to cultivating the special traditional relationship between Vietnam and Cuba.
She affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City will continue to send delegations to Cuba to study and exchange experiences, explore cooperation opportunities in the fields of health, tourism and trade and investment promotion; and always welcome Cuban delegations to the city.
The same day, the delegation visited the Fidel Castro Ruz Centre where they learned about its operation to be applied in museum management in the city.
They also visited and had a working session with leading officials of the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) and BioCubaFarm company. The two sides discussed and shared experiences in research and production of vaccines and drugs, and in developing the family doctor model, and taking care of people's health./.