HCM City: Cu Chi district commended for anti-pandemic, development successes
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 12 presented the third-class Labour Order to Cu Chi district of Ho Chi Minh City, in recognition of its preeminent achievements in the COVID-19 combat and socio-economic development.
Congratulating the district, the leader said under the leadership of the HCM City Party Committee and People’s Committee, Cu Chi has stepped up engaging private forces, including over 3,000 young people, in the COVID-19 combat. As a result, Cu Chi has the lowest mortality rate and the most “green” zones in the southern metropolis.
It has also performed well in social security to ensure that no one is left hungry or unattended in the pandemic. After the pandemic was brought under control, it has also taken swift actions to recover economic activities and guarantee social order and safety, he noted.
The leader offered sympathies to the local residents who suffered from pandemic-caused losses and also praised the frontliners in the COVID-19 fight.
On this occasion, the President asked Cu Chi to improve public services and the administrative apparatus to better serve people, pay more attention to educational promotion, uphold cultural traditions, and further care for revolution contributors in the district, which has 16 of its 21 communal-level localities holding the Hero of the People’s Armed Forces title and 772 women recognised as Heroic Vietnamese Mothers.
Also on April 12, President Phuc visited the Agricultural Hi-Tech Park of HCM City, based in Pham Van Coi commune of Cu Chi district.
This park, established in 2004 and invested with 152 billion VND (6.6 million USD) in total, is a pioneer in applying high technology to crop production and aquaculture in Vietnam. It is also aimed at enhancing Vietnam’s agricultural cooperation in science - technique and technology transfer with other countries./.