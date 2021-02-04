HCM City: Disadvantaged workers given Tet gift packages
The HCM City Federation of Labour hands out Tet gift packages to needy workers in District 5. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - More than 420,000 gift packages have been given so far to workers and Government employees in Ho Chi Minh City facing difficult circumstances, in the hope of bringing them a warmer Tet, Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year holiday, according to a local official.
Pham Chi Tam, Vice Chairman of the municipal Federation of Labour, said the gift packages, worth close to 200 billion VND (8.68 million USD) in total, have been handed out to impoverished workers, those injured at work or suffering from serious illness, and those laid off due to COVID-19.
Many work in challenging conditions in healthcare, pandemic response, construction, environmental sanitation, and others, while some are military officers stationed in remote areas.
The HCM City Federation of Labour also paid visits to convey Tet greetings and present gifts to local enterprises that fulfilled their responsibilities in social insurance and taxation and neither cut wages nor laid staff off, Tam said.
District-level federations, meanwhile, have hosted a number of trade fairs for workers displaying sought-after items for Tet, such as clothing, food, pharmaceuticals, beauty products, and electronics, with discounts ranging from 10 to 50 percent, he added.
About 43,000 free train and air tickets have also been provided to migrant workers in need, to allow them to return home for the seven-day holiday, he noted./.