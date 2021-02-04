Society Drug smugglers prosecuted in An Giang Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have launched criminal proceedings against two people for smuggling six bricks of heroin (some 2,1 kg) and nearly 1 kg of crystal meth across the border.

Society Russian friend of Vietnam passes away The Vietnamese community in Russia is mourning the passing of a great friend of Vietnam, Irina Petrovna Karmanova, who was former General Secretary of the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association.

Society OVs in New York celebrate Lunar New Year More than 100 overseas Vietnamese and international friends enjoyed a warm celebration of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival held online on February 3 by the Vietnamese permanent delegation to the United Nations (UN) in New York.