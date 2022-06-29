Politics President hosts Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception on June 28 for Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland Philipp Rosler and a Swiss business delegation who are visiting Vietnam to seek opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Germany and Switzerland.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 28.

Politics Vietnam, Japan seek stronger ties in air defence Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. General Nguyen Tan Cuong hosted a reception for visiting Chief of Staff of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force General Izutsu Shunji in Hanoi on June 28.

Politics Top legislator’s visit a great opportunity for boosting Vietnam-UK ties: UK Ambassador Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to the UK from June 28-30 presents a great opportunity for the two countries to strengthen their relations in legislative and reform issues that will support Vietnam’s development in the coming years, UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has affirmed.