HCM City eyes improved cooperation with Chinese localities
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has said he is confident that new Chinese Consul General Wei Huaxiang will make specific contributions to fostering joint works between Vietnam's southern economic hub and Chinese localities.
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Chinese Consul General Wei Huaxian at the meeting. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)
Hosting the diplomat on June 28, Nen expected him to become a bridge to link the sides in investment cooperation, people-to-people exchange, and experience sharing in population management, traffic organisation, housing development, and innovative start-up.
The Vietnam – China relations always follow a positive development trend, he stated, adding that their leaders have maintained regular exchanges to boost political trust and expand practical collaboration across fields.
For his part, Wei thanked the municipal authorities’ prompt assistance for the consulate general’s operations so far.
He suggested a series of programmes serving the cooperation between the city and Chinese localities in logistics, smart city, digital economy, infrastructure, and social housing.
The promotion of people-to-people exchange will contribute to reinforcing the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic partnership, the diplomat said.
China is currently ranked 18th out of the 116 countries and territories investing in HCM City with a total investment of about 240 million USD. In 2021, the sides’ export turnover hit about 28 billion USD./.