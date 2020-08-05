Society One Vietnamese injured in Beirut deadly explosions A Vietnamese citizen was injured in the two explosions in Lebanon’s Beirut capital on August 4, Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Lebanon Tran Thanh Cong confirmed.

Society Bluezone app: New weapon in fight against pandemic Those with smartphones in Vietnam have been advised to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.