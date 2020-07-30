Society Hoi An to re-impose social distancing measures Hoi An ancient town, one of Vietnam’s most popular tourist destinations in the central province of Quang Nam, will re-impose social distancing measures from midnight of July 31 to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Society Legal procedures started against immigrant traffickers Legal proceedings have been started against two men in the northern border province of Lao Cai for joining hands with Chinese people to bring illegal immigrants into Vietnam through the border.

Society Bac Giang encouraging production forest development The northern province of Bac Giang is encouraging entities, businesses, and households to invest in production forest development.

Society Winners of National External Information Service Awards honoured Journalistic works and productions related to the COVID-19 pandemic dominated the list of winners at this year’s National External Information Service Awards held in Hanoi on July 28 night.