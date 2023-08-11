HCM City get-together looks to enhance ASEAN solidarity
The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 11 held a get-together to mark Vietnam’s 28-year membership to ASEAN (July 28), and the bloc’s 56th founding anniversary (August 8).
Speaking at the event, Phan Thi Hong Xuan, Chairwoman of the Vietnam-ASEAN Friendship Association, said that the 28-year journey of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership is not a long time, but it means a lot to Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the process of building the ASEAN community vision to 2025.
The excellent achievements from cooperation between ASEAN countries in building the ASEAN community show that the bloc is an important and indispensable factor for the peace, stability and development of Southeast Asia and a driving force to promote dialogue, cooperation and linkage among member countries as well as expanding comprehensive cooperation and development in East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region.
Agustaviano Sofjan, Indonesian Consulate General in HCM City, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)HUFO has coordinated with relevant agencies and units in organising cultural, sport and tourism activities and international seminars and symposiums on topics concerned by member countries. This has contributed to strengthening solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and other ASEAN members and other countries around the world, added Xuan.
Agustaviano Sofjan, Indonesian Consulate General in HCM City, said that Indonesia, as the ASEAN Chair in 2023, has chosen the theme of “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth” for its Chairmanship year with an aim to turn ASEAN into a stable and peaceful region and consolidate the bloc to make it a fast, comprehensively and sustainably developing economy./.