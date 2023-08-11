Politics Top legislator wraps up official visits to Indonesia, Iran National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on August 11, concluding his successful official visits to Indonesia and Iran.

Politics Vietnam, Uruguay should step up delegation exchanges to enhance bilateral ties: diplomat Vietnam and Uruguay should continue with high-level and all-level delegation exchanges on all Party, State and National Assembly channels and through people-to-people diplomacy to protect and promote the achievements of the bilateral diplomatic relations over the past three decades, a diplomat has said.

Politics NA Chairman receives General Governor of Isfahan province National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his delight at visiting the ancient capital of Isfahan, a leading economic and cultural hub of Iran during a local reception for General Governor of Isfahan province Reza Mortazavi on August 9.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.