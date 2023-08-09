Society Ha Tinh women imprisoned for violating State’s interests The People’s Court of Huong Khe district of central Ha Tinh province on August 8 sentenced Hoang Thi Son and Thai Thi Be to 15 years in prison each for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate the interests of the State, the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the 2015 Penal Code (revised and supplemented in 2017).

Society Vietnam, Malaysia promote local cooperation model The first Vietnam-Malaysia local cooperation model between Ho Chi Minh City and Ipoh city of Malaysia was launched by Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA) at a ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur on August 8 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Society NA leader meets embassy officials, Vietnamese community in Iran National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 8 met officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in Tehran and the Vietnamese community in Iran, as part of his ongoing visit to the Middle-East country.