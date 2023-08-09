HCM City, Google foster partnership in education development
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc on August 9 received Google for Education Regional Manager for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand Paul Hutchings who underlined Google for Education’s interest to seek cooperation opportunities with the city.
Holding that this is the best time for the city to speed up digital transformation, Hutchings said that the two sides have great cooperation potential in this field and promote the growth of the local education sector.
He thanked the city for accompanying with and supporting Google during the implementation of its programme to support education development in the city, expressing his belief that the two sides will work together to build a new technology-using strategy, thus creating an ecosystem to optimise the potential of students and teachers.
He said in the future, Google will introduce the Chromebook solution in Vietnam, and commit itself to providing an ecosystem of education technology including technology and AI applications and achievements for education.
Google hopes to introduce its latest and most advanced solutions and make contributions to the growth of the digital economy of the city in particular and Vietnam in general, especially in the fields of human resources training, he said.
For his part, Duc said that HCM City pays special attention to high-quality human resources training serving digital transformation process, and hopes to build a development foundation basing on science, technology and AI.
The city highly values Google’s engagement in education sector, he said, stressing that IT solutions will be an effective tool for enhancing the quality of vocational and tertiary training.
Google for Education Regional Manager for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand Paul Hutchings (R) hands over Google for Education's commitment to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc (Photo: VNA)Duc expressed his belief that the two sides will work more efficiently for the growth of the education sector, adding the city hopes for Google’s assistance in building criteria and standards for technology access for students and designing a training programme for lecturers.
Google for Education made its official commitment to HCM City and introduced AI Education - its partner company in Vietnam - to implement joint action plans.
Accordingly, AI Education will conduct free consultation and support programmes on the implementation of Workspace for Education for the whole city, while training personnel on system management of Workspace for Education services. It will develop and implement a training plan for information technology administrators, along with training plans for local teachers and provide Google's international standard training programmes in the field of digital skills and AI skills./.