Business Vietnam Airlines to add over 560,000 seats for upcoming holidays To serve the increasing travel demand during the holidays of Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will increase the frequency of its flights.

Business Management of real estate brokers to be tightened Only 40,000 out of about 100,000 individual brokers in the domestic real estate market have brokerage practising certificates, according to the Vietnam Association of Real Estate Brokers (VARS).

Business Agro-forestry-fisheries products nearly double in Q1 Total export revenue from agro-forestry-fisheries products in the first three months of this year is estimated at 13.53 billion USD, up 21.8% over the same period last year; and this results in a trade surplus of 3.36 billion USD, a rise of 96.5%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Petrol prices increase on March 28 The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance on March 28 decided to increase the retail prices of petrol products as of 3:00pm.