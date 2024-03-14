Business Expanded land use rights expected to attract OV investment in real estate The expansion of land use rights for overseas Vietnamese (OV) in the recently passed 2024 Land Law is good news for OVs who want to own real estate in Vietnam, said experts from Savills Vietnam.

Business VinFast to join in Vancouver International Auto Show 2024 VinFast Auto announced on March 14 that it will participate in the Vancouver International Auto Show (VIAS) 2024 in Canada from March 19-24.

Business Northern power corp’s output up 12.02% The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN)’s Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC) has reported that its commercial power output picked up 12.02% year-on-year to 13.9 billion kWh in the first two months of 2024.

Business Work accelerated on Tan Son Nhat terminal to complete by April next year The construction of the T3 passenger terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is set to finish two months ahead of schedule, aiming to be completed in time for the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).