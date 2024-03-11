Politics PM receives President of New Zealand - Vietnam Friendship Association Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received President of the New Zealand - Vietnam Friendship Association Roberto Rabel, who is a professor of Victoria University of Wellington, on March 11 on the occasion of his official visit to New Zealand.

Politics NA Chairman honoured with 40-year Party membership badge Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Delegation to the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue was honoured with the 40-year Party membership badge during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 11.

Politics Vice State President begins working trip to United Nations, US Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan is paying a working visit to the US, starting March 11 morning (Vietnam time), to attend the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and carry out several bilateral activities in the US.

Politics Vietnamese PM meets with Speaker of New Zealand Parliament Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament Gerry Brownlee in Wellington on March 11 afternoon (local time) as part of his official visit to the South Pacific nation.