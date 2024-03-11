HCM City leader welcomes Japanese vice foreign minister
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong hosted a reception for Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Komura Masahiro on March 11.
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (fourth from left) receives Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Komura Masahiro (third from left) on March 11. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong hosted a reception for Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Komura Masahiro on March 11.
At the event, Cuong expressed his delight at the sound Vietnam – Japan relationship which has been in its best shape ever, adding that the upgrade of the bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world is a proper recognition for the potential and cooperation opportunities that the two countries hold in their new development period.
He went on to say that the city, a leading economic hub with pioneer policies in foreign affairs and international integration, is responsible for contributing to the Vietnam – Japan relations.
Cuong spoke highly the Japanese Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ support for the organisation of the Vietnam – Japan Festival, describing it as a vivid illustration for the commitment to developing the bilateral ties which have been nurtured by leaders of both sides over the past five decades.
The HCM City administration and people always see Japan as one of the friendliest and the most sustainable partners, he said, adding the city has already set up friendship cooperation with seven Japanese localities.
At the meeting between Vice Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee and Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Komura Masahiro. (Photo: VNA)He asked the Japanese diplomat to back and promote the establishment of a channel so that enterprises of both nations could directly exchange information, helping facilitate trade cooperation and improve exports’ values.
Besides, he recommended Komura work to connect HCM City with potential partners and innovation centres in Japan to seek Japan’s support in technology and finance during the city’s building towards green and sustainable development.
The Japanese guest affirmed that his country wishes to enhance cooperation with Vietnam on the basis of the upgraded ties, for the mutual benefits of both countries and the region.
He stressed that Japan always treasures its cooperation with the Vietnamese southern economic hub, and stands ready to carry out cooperation activities between Japanese localities and competent organisations with the city.
Japan is also willing to cooperate and share experience, technology, and resources with HCM City to accompany its development, especially in infrastructure construction, he added.
He thanked the local administration for creating favourable conditions for Japanese firms who are investing and running business in the city, and expressed his hope that the city will continue improving the business climate and facilitating Japanese enterprises’ long-term business and investment, contributing to the development of the Vietnam – Japan relations./.