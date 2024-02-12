Sci-Tech Vietnam sees less cyberattacks this month There were 950 cyberattacks on Vietnam’s information system in January, a decline of 33% and 23% compared with that of December 2023 and the same period last year, respectively.

Sci-Tech Digitisation imperative for HCM City’s wholesale markets: experts Wholesale markets in Ho Chi Minh City will be gradually reformed to better serve both buyers and sellers and keep pace with socio-economic development trends, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Sci-Tech UNDP digital skill training programme benefits female entrepreneurs A community of young female entrepreneurs equipped with digital skills has begun to take shape following the freshly ended Empower Her Tech programme by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Sci-Tech Vingroup Innovation Foundation continues sponsoring science, technology projects The Vingroup Innovation Foundation (VinIF) has said that in 2024, it continues to sponsor science and technology programmes and projects to promote the application and contribute to changing the research environment in Vietnam, creating a launching pad for Vietnamese science and technology to reach the international level.