Business Footwear businesses adapt to COVID-19 pandemic The leather and footwear industry is finding new supply and demand sources to overcome difficulties due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vinh Phuc’s investment promotion efforts pay off The northern midland province of Vinh Phuc has reaped significant achievements in investment attraction thanks to its efforts in renewing methods in this regard.

Business COVID-19 hits remittances to Vietnam Overseas remittances are expected to fall short of the target this year due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns around the world.