Politics Chairman of Presidential Office meets Lao Party leader Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Presidential Office Dao Viet Trung met Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith in Vientiane on December 4.

Politics Greetings to Thailand on 92nd National Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 4 sent his greetings to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on the occasion of the country’s 92nd national day (December 5).

Politics NA Chairwoman to visit Russia, Belarus National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will pay official visits to Russia from December 8-12 and Belarus from December 12-14, according to a communique of the Committee for Foreign Affairs of the legislature.

Politics NA’s Ethnic Council delegation visits South Africa Chairman of the National Assembly’s Ethnic Council Ha Ngoc Chien is leading a delegation from the council to pay a working trip to South Africa from December 2-6.