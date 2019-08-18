President of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association of HCM City Huynh Thanh Lap (L) hands over a souvenir to Sri Pallab Sengupta, General Secretary of the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation at the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The 73rd anniversary of India’s Independence Day (August 15) was marked in a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on August 17.



Addressing the event, President of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association of HCM City Huynh Thanh Lap underlined that Vietnam and India have shared long-standing traditional relations originated from trade, cultural and art exchanges, and religious ties.



The bilateral ties have been fostered by leaders of the two nations, especially after Vietnam and India elevated their relationship to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, he said.



The countries have enjoyed sound relations in all fields, including politics, economy, culture, science-technology, space research, national defence, and security, Lap added.



For his part, Indian Consul General in HCM City Srikar Reddy affirmed that Vietnam is one firm pillar in India’s Act East policy.



The Vietnam-India cooperation is thriving on the foundation of mutual trust, understanding and shared viewpoints in regional and international issues.



The bilateral ties have been developing fruitfully through visits of senior leaders and cooperation in investment, trade, culture, tourism and education, he said.



The official noted that up to 1,000 scholars, experts and officials in Vietnam’s southern localities have participated in the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) in various fields.



The Indian Government has provided about 200 scholarships for Vietnam through the ITEC programme and 30 others via the cultural exchange programme or the cultural scholarship programme each year.



Furthermore, direct air routes linking Hanoi with Kolkata as well as Hanoi and HCM City with New Delhi are set to be launched later this year, he added.-VNA