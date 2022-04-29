Culture - Sports Hoa Binh launches paragliding activities ahead of SEA Games 31 Hoa Binh province is offering a paragliding experience for visitors as part of the northern tourist destination’s efforts to attract more tourists and revive the local tourism sector.

Travel Foreign arrivals up 2.4 times in April April international arrivals in Vietnam soared 2.4 times from March and 5.2 percent from the same period last year thanks to the country’s tourism reopening and international flight resumption, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO).

Travel Cycling tour debuts exclusively for visitors during SEA Games 31 The Hanoi Department of Tourism and travel agency Hanoitourist on April 29 launched a cycling tour to Bat Trang pottery village in the outskirts of the capital city. It is among a variety of exploration tours designed for visitors to Hanoi during the upcoming SEA Games 31.

Travel Hanoi to launch new pedestrian zone in Son Tay The Son Tay-Xu Doai Tourism Year and the Son Tay ancient fortress pedestrian zone will be launched in Hanoi on April 30.