HCM City kicks off new helicopter service
The first helicopter tours took off over Ho Chi Minh City on April 29, carrying 30 passengers.
The first helicopter tours in HCM City started on April 29. (Photo: vnexpess.net)
The flights were organised by TST Tourist and the municipal Department of Tourism in coordination with Military Hospital 175 and the Southern Vietnam Helicopter Company (VNH South). One took off from Tan Son Nhat airport and the other from the 8th storey of the hospital.
At a ceremony held for the first group of passengers, Le Truong Hien Hoa, Vice Director of the municipal Tourism Department, said the tours form part of the “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” programme developed to attract domestic and foreign tourists.
The operation of the helicopter service sees the department working to connect leading travel firms in the country to build tours suitable for visitors and organise promotions. Military Hospital 175, meanwhile, provides helipads and ensures medical safety for passengers. VNH South is responsible for the schedule, flight safety and flight regulations in accordance with Ministry of Defence regulations.
Some of the first passengers of the helicopter service in HCM City (Photo: VNA)The tours include short flights (30-45 minutes) over the centre of HCM City and Can Gio district; and mid-range flights (60 minutes) from HCM City to the Endless Field Tourism Area in the Mekong Delta province of Long An. Prices range from 4 to 5 million VND (174 – 272 USD).
Saigontourist, Vietravel, Fiditour – Vietluxtour and TST Tourist are offering the service. They reported that for the upcoming April 30-May Day holidays, 200 people have booked tours.
This year, National Reunification Day (April 30) and the May Day (May 1) fall on Saturday and Sunday, so people will have two more days off on Monday (May 2) and Tuesday (May 3)./.