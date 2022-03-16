Sci-Tech FPT, Sierra Leona sign deal to promote digital transformation FPT Technology Corporation of Vietnam and the Republic of Sierra Leone on March 16 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation to promote digital transformation and human resources training for the African country.

Sci-Tech Binh Dinh to have centre for AI R&D The People’s Committee of the south-central province of Binh Dinh has approved the detailed planning of a centre for artificial intelligence (AI) research and development (R&D) to be constructed in the provincial capital of Quy Nhon.

Sci-Tech HCM City develops artificial intelligence This year, the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City will develop artificial intelligence applications in many sectors, such as public administration, transport, healthcare, banking and industries.

Sci-Tech Quang Ninh becomes first in North to apply electronic ISO-standard governance system The People's Committee of Quang Ninh on March 12 held a conference to announce its application of an electronic ISO software system following the Vietnamese standard ISO 9001:2015 in the operations of 227 local public administrative agencies, making the province the first in the northern region to do so.