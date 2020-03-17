Business Central bank cuts interest rates to buffer COVID-19 impact The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will cut its policy rates starting from March 17 in an attempt to support the economy which has been hurt by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on March 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,227 VND per USD on March 17, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Ben Tre green-skin pomelo value chain proves effective Cooperatives trading green-skin pomelo in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre are thriving thanks to the development of a value chain in agriculture, especially during this difficult period.