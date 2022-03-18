A screenshot of the site.

- Ho Chi Minh City’s official digital transformation portal https://chuyendoiso.hochiminhcity.gov.vn has been put into operation, the municipal Department of Information and Communications said on March 18.The portal is a move to implement the southern economic hub’s digital transformation programme and smart city building project.With modern, simple, and assessable user interface, it offers an overview of the city’s related plans, progresses, news, and cooperation activities. The site also features a multi-media library.Vo Thi Trung Trinh, deputy director of the department, said via the portal, the city’s leaders can receive ideas, suggestions and plans from people, organisations and businesses, while officials and civil servants can promptly systematise and understand the municipal digital transformation documents, programmes, plans and projects.Meanwhile, experts, people, organisations and enterprises can access and learn information about the local transformation; and search for applications and public service systems that are being provided on digital platforms, Trinh added.People can also send feedback and suggestions to the authorities through the site, she said./.