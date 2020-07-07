Can Gio district is one of HCM City’s popular tourist destinations (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The HCM City Department of Tourism, together with five suburban districts, has launched seven agro-ecotourism programmes.

The authority is stepping up the development of those tourism products to capitalise on the city’s diverse natural landscapes in outlying districts, said Deputy Director of the municipal Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.

The programmes include trips exploring salangane farming and a bat sanctuary, and kayaking through mangrove forests at the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, among others.

The city saw a 54.7-percent drop in the number of the tourists in the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the period, HCM City welcomed only 9.4 million tourists, including 1.3 million foreigners and 8.1 million Vietnamese people, year-on-year decreases of 69.3 percent and 50.9 percent, respectively.

Total revenue from tourism products and services surpassed 34 trillion VND (1.46 billion USD), down 49.6 percent against the same period last year./.