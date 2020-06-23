Politics 36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit will focus on the development of the ASEAN Community in the immediate future and measures to address the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the region, Deputy Foreign Minister and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.

Politics PM attends army emulation congress The Central Military Commission held the 10th emulation congress of the entire army in Hanoi on June 23.

Politics Vietnam hopes for more ADB support: PM Phuc As Vietnam is in need of resources for its production recovery, the country hopes for more support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to develop major fields such as infrastructure and smart agriculture, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 22.

Politics Leaders congratulate new Burundian President, Lesotho PM Party General Secrectary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 22 sent a message of congratulations to Évariste Ndayishimiye on his election as President of Burundi.