HCM City leader hosts US Ambassador
HCM City (VNA) – Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan received US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink on June 23.
Nhan welcomed the current working trip of the US Ambassador to HCM City, saying that the visit would help enhance the friendship between Vietnam and the US during the year the two countries mark the 25th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. He affirmed that the city will support the US’s efforts to further promote economic and diplomatic ties with Vietnam.
The city leader proposed holding an online economic forum involving HCM City, Hanoi and the US, with the participation of enterprises run by Vietnamese in the US, to seek ways to remove difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and intensify bilateral cooperation in education, tourism and trade.
He expressed his wish that US businesses will engage deeper in HCM City’s development, especially in projects building smart and innovative urban areas.
Nhan also mentioned cooperation in defence between the two countries, which he said demonstrates their concern about and willingness to work together for peace and security of the region as well as the world.
He acknowledged the US’s efforts in settling war consequences, conducting dioxin decontamination and supporting dioxin victims.
Ambassador Kritenbrink said his trip to the city aims to resume cooperative activities to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties.
He noted that economic, trade and investment ties play an important role in the Vietnam-US relations, with many US businesses operating in HCM City, contributing to the process of construction and development of the city.
The US also pays attention to defence ties with Vietnam, and has helped Vietnam increase its capacity, particularly in joining UN peacekeeping missions, Kritenbrink said.
The diplomat said the two countries will accelerate the organization of activities marking bilateral diplomatic ties to make up for the delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.