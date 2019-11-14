HCM City leader welcomes Hessen Parliament President
Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thien Nhan and the delegation of the Hessen State Parliament. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan hosted President of the Hessen State Parliament Boris Rhein in the southern city on November 14.
Nhan expressed his pleasure at the growing relations between the two countries in general and between HCM City and Hessen state in particular.
The German government inaugurated the German House in HCM City, he said, adding the house, an outstanding project for cooperation between the two countries, serves as a venue for German businesses in Vietnam and the region.
HCM City highly valued outcomes of its cooperation with Hessen state, he said, expressing his wish to continue strengthening and increasing the relations between the two localities, especially in education and vocational training in robot manufacturing, automation, human resources in the healthcare sector, tourism, trade, and investment.
Rhein, for his part, affirmed Hessen state always considers HCM City one of its close friends in Vietnam and wishes to continue stepping up the ties between the two localities, particularly in the fields of Hessen’s strength and HCM City’s demand like high technology, infrastructure development, education-training, thus contributing to developing the Germany-Vietnam Strategic Partnership.
He thanked the city authorities for facilitating the construction and development of the Vietnam-Germany University in Vietnam.
Hessen state highly values and stands ready to discuss with HCM City the initiative to establish the strategic relations in vocational training between the two localities as a symbol of cooperation in education-training between the two countries, Rhein said.
Germany is running 150 investment projects in HCM City, ranking 13th among 106 countries and territories investing in the southern hub.
In 2018, trade turnover between Hessen and Vietnam reached about 1 billion USD./.