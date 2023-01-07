Society Da Nang appreciates foreigners’ contributions to local development Leaders of the central city of Da Nang hailed contributions by the community of foreigners to local development at a meeting held on January 6, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society One million poor people to receive support during Lunar New Year festival The Vietnam Red Cross societies at all levels are striving to support 1 million poor people and those from vulnerable groups with a total amount of 600 billion VND (25.5 million USD) in the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Society Embassy meets Vietnamese people, businesses in Cambodia ahead of Tet The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a Tet (Lunar New Year) gathering with representatives of Vietnamese people and businesses there in Phnom Penh on January 6.