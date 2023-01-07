HCM City leaders meet outstanding overseas Vietnamese ahead of Tet
Ho Chi Minh City leaders meet outstanding overseas Vietnamese ahead of Tet (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City held a get-together on January 7 for outstanding overseas Vietnamese who return home to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest national festival.
Affirming that the city’s leaders always have special affection and respect for the overseas Vietnamese community, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu thanked them for their contributions, especially during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Remittances sent by Vietnamese people abroad have supplemented resources for the city to effectively implement socio-economic development activities and ensure social welfare, said Hieu.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan stated that during its construction and development process, the city hopes to continue receiving contributions and investments from overseas Vietnamese.
Ho Chi Minh City always welcomes and is willing to create all favourable conditions for the overseas Vietnamese community to invest, do business, and make practical contributions to the city's development, especially in such fields as health, education, and physical training-sports./.