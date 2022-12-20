Overseas Vietnamese singers celebrate Christmas, New Year in Vietnam
Vietnamese-American pop stars Tuan Ngoc and Thanh Ha will perform in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to celebrate Christmas and New Year.
Ngoc will sing love songs written by talented composers such as Trinh Cong Son, Tu Cong Phung, Pham Duy and Ngo Thuy Mien. These works were famous in the 1960s-70s and have won the hearts of Vietnamese audiences for generations.
Ngoc, whose real name is Lu Anh Tuan, was born in a traditional family in Da Lat in 1947. He began his singing career when he was a boy.
He performed in a children’s variety radio programme in South Vietnam in the 1960s.
He joined several bands, including the Strawberry Four and the Top Five, that performed pop music in the South in the 70s.
After moving to southern California, he became a popular singer in the overseas Vietnamese community, where his style and interpretation of music endeared him to audiences.
He released more than 50 singles and albums and many music videos.
He has performed in several solo shows and concerts in HCM City and Hanoi in recent years.
Ngoc will dazzle his fans with two mini shows at the May Saigon Live Stage on 99 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 1. Tickets are available at the website MAYSAIGON.NET.
The first show entitled Man in Suit X’Mas with Tuan Ngoc will open at 8.30pm on December 24.
In the second show, New Year’s Eve with Tuan Ngoc, Ngoc will sing with Vietnamese-American musician Duc Huy.
Meanwhile, singer Ha performed in a special show featuring pop stars from HCM City at 7.30pm on December 17 at the May Da Lat Stage on Hoang Hoa Tham street.
She sang pop, dance and R&B music featuring love and women by talented composers such as Duc Tri and Phuong Uyen.
“I love singing for my fans in my homeland,” said Ha, who is living in HCM City to develop her career.
Ha began her professional career in 1995 after moving to the US. She is famous in pop and R&B.
She has worked with music producers and entertainment agencies, and performed on more than 80 music videos and albums.
Ha has performed in many concerts and music festivals in France, Canada and the US, and worked with Thuy Nga Paris By Night, a music show produced by Thuy Nga Productions in Paris./.