HCM City looks to boost partnership with World Economic Forum
Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) shakes hands with WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City desires to partner with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to leverage the outcomes of the HCM City Economic Forum for the development of the southern largest economic hub and Vietnam in general, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai told WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens.
At a meeting on September 15 with Jurgens, who is on a working trip to attend the HCM City Economic Forum 2023 (HEF 2023), Mai highly appreciated the WEF for signing a joint statement on cooperation with the municipal People's Committee, creating opportunities for HEF to become part of the WEF’s ecosystem.
He expressed his hope that the WEF will offer a chance for HCM City to demonstrate its friendliness and capability when hosting events of the WEF.
Mai briefed the guest on climate change-related challenges facing HCM City, saying that the city wants to collaborate with the WEF to gain deeper insights and assessments regarding climate change, which can then be used to review and adjust the city's development strategy.
Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens at the reception. (Photo: VNA)The official thanked Jurgens for his suggestion regarding the establishment of a fourth industrial revolution centre in HCM City, affirming that it possesses favourable conditions in terms of legal framework, high-quality human resources, and strong connection and interaction with the private business community of the city and the region, to make this initiative a success.
HCM City is committed to responsibly participating in the centre’s development and operations, Mai affirmed.
For his part, Jurgens spoke highly of the theme “Green growth - the journey to zero emissions” of HEF 2023, noting that this is an important issue that has garnered attention from countries.
The WEF was impressed with HEF 2023’s format and scale, and is ready to work with HCM City to jointly organise the WEF’s future events, he said.
Jurgens stressed that the formation of the fourth industrial revolution centre in HCM City depends on three crucial factors that the municipal authorities need to pay attention to, including the alignment of policies between central and local authorities regarding development directions, the quality of the entity responsible for managing the centre and the human resources for absorbing knowledge and technology; and the support and collaboration of the private sector.
The WEF is willing to partner with HCM City in looking for and selecting personnel for the centre, especially those with proficiency in the Vietnamese language, he added.
For the southern hub’s green economic and sustainable development-oriented development strategy, the Managing Director said HCM City needs to assess its entire energy ecosystem, including the use of smart public transport and the transformation of urban electricity transmission system./.