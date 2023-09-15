Politics Vice State President active in South Africa Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had a meeting with Secretary General of South Africa’s ruling party African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula in Johannesburg on September 14, within the framework of her official visit to the country.

Politics Vietnamese Embassy in France celebrates Vietnam's National Day The Vietnamese Embassy in France held a ceremony on September 14 to celebrate the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2), drawing nearly 400 guests who are from local administrations, organisations, the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as well as the Vietnamese community in France.

Politics HCM City, Belgium’s Flanders promote cooperation Ho Chi Minh City always treasures investment from and trade with Flanders region and many other Belgian localities, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said while hosting Minister – President of the Government of the Belgian region Jan Jambon on September 14.

Politics Fidel Castro’s first Vietnam visit a symbol of unconditional support to Vietnam: Ambassador Cuban Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz’s first visit to Vietnam 50 years ago (September, 1973), which made him the first and only foreign leader to visit the liberated zone in central Quang Tri province, was the most vivid and persuasive symbol of Cuba’s solidarity and unconditional support to Vietnam, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung.