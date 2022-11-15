Politics French-speaking community strengthens solidarity The Vietnam-France Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group and the Vietnamese Sub-committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophone (APF) held a meeting in Hanoi on November 14 with ambassadors and representatives of the Francophonie organisations in Vietnam.

Politics President’s trip to Thailand expected to promote multilateral diplomacy The visit to Thailand by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc takes place in the context the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries is developing fruitfully despite impacts induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Vietnam hopes to enhance economic-trade ties with Oregon: Deputy PM Vietnam hopes to intensify economic-trade ties with Oregon through tightening business connectivity and boost cooperation in culture and education between Vietnamese localities and this state, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh told visiting Oregon Governor Katherine Brown on November 14.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.