HCM City looks to expand cooperation with Cuba
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and visiting President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) Fernando González Llort agreed to increase people-to-people exchange and diplomacy during their meeting on November 14.
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) receives President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) Fernando González Llort. (Photo: VNA)
Hoan highlighted the fruitful development of the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and between HCM City and Cuba in particular, especially after the exchange of high-level delegations.
HCM City highly valued the effectiveness of ICAP’s activities, especially in supporting Vietnam in its struggles against colonialism and imperialism for national independence and reunification, and in promoting the image of Vietnam and people in Cuba.
Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hoan said HCM City wishes to strengthen relations with Cuban localities to further relationship between the two sides, as well as expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest and Cuba's strength such as health, education, and tourism.
The city supports the initiative of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCM City and the Cuban Consulate General in the city to develop a plan for the annual exchange of delegations between youth organisations of HCM City and Cuba, contributing to promoting the bilateral relations, Hoan said.
For his part, Llort thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, localities and people for their support to Cuba, saying that HCM City’s assistance to the Cuban Consulate General is one of the actual manifestations of good solidarity, friendship and cooperation between HCM City and Cuba.
ICAP is committed to doing well its responsibilities in preserving, promoting and cultivating the good traditional relationship between the two countries and people, he affirmed.
The guest also suggested HCM City enhance youth exchanges to enhance mutual understanding and solidarity among young generations of the two countries./.