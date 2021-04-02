HCM City: Meeting held to greet Protestants at Easter
The Government Committee for Religious Affairs at the Ministry of Home Affairs and authorities in HCM City hosted a meeting with local Protestant leaders on April 2 as they celebrated Easter.
Vu Chien Thang, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs in charge of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the meeting, Vu Chien Thang, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs in charge of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, praised the dignitaries for guiding Protestant followers to respect the law, make practical contributions to social welfare and COVID-19 prevention and control, and join hands to develop the country.
He believes the religious community will continue to promote a spirit of patriotism and national solidarity in contributing to the cause of national development.
The Deputy Minister took the occasion to call on Protestant dignitaries and followers to actively participate in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.
Extending his greetings, Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, thanked the group for their contributions to building and developing the city and especially to recent pandemic prevention and control efforts, and hoped they will continue their good work in the future.
HCM City will always respect and create the best condition possible for the conduct of religious activities in line with the law, he said, and stands ready to listen to and tackle difficulties facing Evangelical Churches.
Participating dignitaries extended their gratitude for the Government and municipal administration’s attention to and facilitation of the growth of Evangelical Churches.
The religious community has donated close to 2 billion VND and medical supplies, rice, and working days to the country’s fight against COVID-19./.