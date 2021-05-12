HCM City mulls ways to help small firms achieve digital transformation
Ho Chi Minh City leads the country in digital transformation, but its small, medium and micro enterprises, which account for a majority of businesses, face challenges in achieving it.
HCM City should create support policies to help SMEs in digital transformation, experts said.
Nguyen Viet Toan, deputy chairman of the city Automation Association, said the fourth industrial revolution and COVID-19 pandemic meant SMEs had to transform or perish.
But since it required a lot of resources, knowledge of digital transformation and technological infrastructure, small firms had encountered challenges, he said.
Vu Tuan Anh, deputy director of consulting agency Dr SME, said digital transformation was inevitable for enterprises, especially amid the pandemic and the rapid global integration.
Do Phuoc Tong, chairman of Duy Khanh Engineering Company, said his company transformed five years ago and the efficiency was evident from cost saving, increased production and general business efficiency.
Operation, connecting with other businesses and interaction with partners and customers had been very convenient, he explained.
Director of the city Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu said the city was set to create a legal framework that would enable businesses to innovate and mitigate legal risks.
Policies that encourage enterprises and foster their use of new technologies and digital transformation would be needed, especially those which allow the testing of new Vietnamese products and technologies that still face legal obstacles, he said.
The city would also promote the development of large technology enterprises, raise awareness of the benefits of digital transformation and digital technologies and set basic standards for digital transformation to help businesses mitigate the risks involved, he added./.