Sci-Tech Vietnamese, Russian scientists conduct joint survey on East Sea The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology on May 10 welcomed the Akademik Oparin research vessel of the Russian Academy of Sciences that came to conduct a joint scientific survey in the East Sea area of Vietnam.

Sci-Tech Infographic Five Vietnamese scientists among Asia's top 100 Five Vietnamese scientists have been named in the 2021 edition of Asian Scientist 100, an annual listing of the brilliant scientific talents in the region by the Asian Scientist magazine of Singapore.