Society Vietnamese abroad celebrate traditional New Year Vietnamese communities in many countries are celebrating the traditional New Year (Tet) on lunar calendar, which falls on January 25 this year, with various activities.

Society Officials present Tet gifts to poor people, disadvantaged children Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on January 12 visited and presented gifts to ethnic minority and needy households in the central province of Quang Tri ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Overseas Vietnamese celebrate traditional New Year Overseas Vietnamese in the US, Australia and Thailand have organised a wide range of activities to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Fermented fruit not an issue for drink driving ban Fermented fruit lovers can breathe a sigh of relief now police have confirmed that blood-alcohol levels fall rapidly after consumption, meaning it's fine for them to drive home without being over the limit.