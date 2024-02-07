Videos Vietnamese calligraphy reaches the world Acquiring calligraphic words has become one of the most beautiful customs among Vietnamese people during the Tet holidays, as these words symbolise wishes for good fortune, peace, and prosperity. To uphold this cultural beauty, one overseas Vietnamese in Australia has been diligently working to introduce calligraphy to international friends and the younger Vietnamese generation abroad.

Videos M’Nong Gong: Sacred treasure of Central Highlands For ethnic groups in the Central Highlands, the gong is not only a musical instrument but also a magical tool used in their polytheist religion, and is therefore held in solemn esteem by local people. Join us on a tour to the region to see how the M’Nong people, an indigenous ethnic group, have attempted to preserve their gong space.

Videos Guardians of carpentry craft in Chang Son village Chang Son village in Thach That district, about 30 kilometres from the centre of Hanoi, is one of Vietnam’s most well-known carpentry villages. The village craft continues to develop, with carpentry products sold nationwide. Join us on a trip to the village.​

Culture - Sports Nguyen Hai Dang wins Iran Fajr International Challenge Vietnam's top badminton player Nguyen Hai Dang has won the title of the 32nd Iran Fajr International Challenge after beating Indian seed No. 1 Karunakaran Sathish Kumar, who is now the world's No 49.