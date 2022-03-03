The chosen destinations were hotspots prior to the pandemic.



They include museums such as the War Remnants Museum and the South Vietnamese Women’s Museum in District 3, the History Museum in District 1, the Ho Chi Minh Museum in District 4, and the Ao Dai Museum in Thu Duc City.



The Central Post Office, Saigon Skydeck, Cu Chi tunnels, and the Rung Sac - Can Gio base historic site are also readying to welcome foreigners.

The city plans to welcome 3.5 million international tourists and 25 million domestic ones this year. After the government decided to open door for international guests from March 15, the city’s tourism sector has speeding up preparations and built many new products to serve tourists./.

VNA