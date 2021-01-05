Society Gov’t issues new rules on foreign workers in Vietnam The Government recently issued Decree No 152/2020/ND-CP featuring regulations on foreigners working in Vietnam and the recruitment and management of Vietnamese working for foreign organisations and individuals in the country.

Society Winners of Press Awards marking 75th anniversary of NA announced The most outstanding works of the Press Awards that marks the 75th anniversary of the National Assembly were announce at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 4 night. NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was prominent among delegates at the award ceremony.

Society “Spring for Children” programme to be broadcast live this month The 14th “Spring for Children” programme, which aims to raise funds for needy children and honour outstanding donors, will be broadcast live on January 10, revealed the organising board during a press conference on January 4.