HCM City prioritises clean-fuel vehicle development
Ho Chi Minh City has prioritised the development of vehicles with clean fuel, particularly buses running on compressed natural gas (CNG), in a project to bolster the use of public transport in tandem with restricting personal vehicles for 2021-30.
Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has prioritised the development of vehicles with clean fuel, particularly buses running on compressed natural gas (CNG), in a project to bolster the use of public transport in tandem with restricting personal vehicles for 2021-30.
The development of public transport is also essential for curbing traffic congestion in the southern hub.
Statistics of the municipal Department of Transport showed that 2,043 buses are running on 127 routes in the city. Of them, 496 are CNG ones, which help reduce environmental pollution.
Deputy Director of the department Vo Khanh Hung said at present, PetroVietnam Gas (PVGas) South is the sole supplier which sets clean fuel prices. The prices often see upward trends, dealing a major blow to CNG bus investment.
In addition, there are only three CNG pump stations serving 180 vehicles per day.
To address the problem, the transport sector has rolled out various measures for clean-fuel vehicle development in the coming time.
The development of public transport is also essential for curbing traffic congestion in the southern hub.
Statistics of the municipal Department of Transport showed that 2,043 buses are running on 127 routes in the city. Of them, 496 are CNG ones, which help reduce environmental pollution.
Deputy Director of the department Vo Khanh Hung said at present, PetroVietnam Gas (PVGas) South is the sole supplier which sets clean fuel prices. The prices often see upward trends, dealing a major blow to CNG bus investment.
In addition, there are only three CNG pump stations serving 180 vehicles per day.
To address the problem, the transport sector has rolled out various measures for clean-fuel vehicle development in the coming time.
A bus arrives at a station in HCM City (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)The Transport Department is working with PVGas South and relevant agencies in simplifying administrative procedures for the building of new pump stations.
Local authorities have also mulled over electric bus development. Three routes have been piloted since 2017 and the city will test the vehicle for tourism purpose in Can Gio district.
Of note, the Government has allowed HCM City to pilot the use of large electric buses with a capacity of 60-70 passengers.
Meanwhile, the municipal People’s Committee is advised to propose the Government promulgate policies and guide the locality to make planning on infrastructure system serving buses using clean fuel, along with incentives for investors./.