A bus arrives at a station in HCM City (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

The Transport Department is working with PVGas South and relevant agencies in simplifying administrative procedures for the building of new pump stations.Local authorities have also mulled over electric bus development. Three routes have been piloted since 2017 and the city will test the vehicle for tourism purpose in Can Gio district.Of note, the Government has allowed HCM City to pilot the use of large electric buses with a capacity of 60-70 passengers.Meanwhile, the municipal People’s Committee is advised to propose the Government promulgate policies and guide the locality to make planning on infrastructure system serving buses using clean fuel, along with incentives for investors./.