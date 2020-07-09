Society Three drug trafficking rings busted The Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security recently announced that it, together with relevant agencies, had busted three major drug trafficking rings.

Society Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure More than 2.5 trillion VND (108.7 million USD) sourced from the State budget, private donors and Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees will be invested this year in building 57 new pieces of infrastructure in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Society Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime The Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) on cooperation in improving the capacity and providing technical assistance for identification of remains of soldiers missing during wartime.

Society Traffickers of large heroin amount arrested in Dien Bien The police in the northern province of Dien Bien in collaboration with other forces have raided a drug trafficking ring involving three suspects and 54 bricks of heroin (nearly 19 kg).