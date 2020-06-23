Business Hai Duong to send first shipment of Thanh Ha lychee to Japan The first batch of fresh “thieu” lychee grown in Thanh Thuy commune, Thanh Ha district, in the northern province of Hai Duong will depart for Japan on June 24.

Business Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise Although accounting for a small proportion of the total trade defence cases, investigations into wood products are on the rise.

Business Agriculture needs more investment in processing industry The agricultural sector needs more investment to develop the processing industry in order to increase exports of local farming products.

Business Vietnam Airlines to open five new domestic routes next month National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch five new domestic routes in July, bringing its total to 57, a representative of the airline announced on June 23.