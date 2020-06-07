Society Design contest for Kilometre Zero landmark launched A contest seeking designs for the ‘Kilometre Zero’ landmark, a national cultural symbol and significant tourist site next to Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of Hanoi, has recently been launched.

Society Over 300 Vietnamese flown home from European countries More than 300 Vietnamese in Sweden, Finland and other European countries were brought home safely from Stockholm and Helsinki airports on June 5 and 6.

Society Embassy urges Vietnamese in Germany to stay vigilant against COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany has called on the Vietnamese community in the country to continue observing regulations and warnings against the COVID-19 pandemic set by the host government.