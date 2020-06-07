HCM City Red Cross Society honours outstanding blood donors
The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society held a ceremony on June 7 to honour 15 outstanding blood donors on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day (June 14).
Outstanding blood donors in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society held a ceremony on June 7 to honour 15 outstanding blood donors on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day (June 14).
The honoured people had donated their blood at least 50 times and also called on others to donate blood year after year.
Chairman of the HCM City Red Cross Society Tran Truong Son said for people who are in dire need of blood transfusion, donors are true heroes as they have helped to save millions of lives.
The blood donation campaign in HCM City has been on the rise in recent years. Since 1994, the city’s centre for blood donation has received a total of 3 million units of blood.
Despite impacts of COVID-19, people have been active in joining the blood donation drive from January, in response to the call of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, thereby ensuring the amount needed for emergency and treatment.
The city is currently home to more than 130 medical establishments which receive a huge number of patients nationwide, resulting in a growing demand for blood.
In a related move, the “Red Journey” blood donation campaign was launched in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang on June 7.
The honoured people had donated their blood at least 50 times and also called on others to donate blood year after year.
Chairman of the HCM City Red Cross Society Tran Truong Son said for people who are in dire need of blood transfusion, donors are true heroes as they have helped to save millions of lives.
The blood donation campaign in HCM City has been on the rise in recent years. Since 1994, the city’s centre for blood donation has received a total of 3 million units of blood.
Despite impacts of COVID-19, people have been active in joining the blood donation drive from January, in response to the call of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, thereby ensuring the amount needed for emergency and treatment.
The city is currently home to more than 130 medical establishments which receive a huge number of patients nationwide, resulting in a growing demand for blood.
In a related move, the “Red Journey” blood donation campaign was launched in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang on June 7.
A person donates blood at the event (Photo: VNA)
The campaign, the eighth of its kind, drew nearly 1,500 donors and some 690 blood units were collected.
At the event, 41 collectives and individuals were honoured for their contributions to voluntary blood donation campaign in the 2019-2020.
In addition, gift sets were handed over to 30 poor child patients with thalassemia who are receiving treatment at the Cao Bang General Hospital./.